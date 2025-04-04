The stretch of 167th Street between Metcalf and Antioch in Overland Park will fully close to traffic for six months as part of the major reconstruction work on U.S. Highway 69.

The closures also mean the entrance and exit ramps to the highway from 167th Street will close as well.

The 180-day closure begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 6, effectively blocking all eastbound and westbound traffic along 167th Street from Metcalf Avenue to Antioch Road.

The Kansas Department of Transportation pushed the announcement in a press release Tuesday, one of the latest large updates in the 69Express project to add toll lanes in both directions on U.S. Highway 69 between 103rd and 151st streets.

During the temporary closure, U.S. Highway 69 will go down to one lane in both directions over 167th Street.

The stretch of 167th Street and the interchange ramps are set to reopen in early October, according to the press release.

KDOT plans to rebuild the 167th Street interchange by adding roundabouts and south-facing ramps for access to and from both directions of the highway, and expanding 167th Street to four lanes.

Here’s the detour plan for U.S. Highway 69

Southbound U.S. 69 to eastbound 167th Street:

Exit southbound U.S. 69 at 179th Street and turn left;

Travel east on 179th Street and turn left on Metcalf Avenue;

Travel north on Metcalf Avenue and turn right on 167th Street.

Southbound U.S. 69 to westbound 167th Street:

Exit southbound U.S. 69 at 179th Street and turn right;

Travel west on 179th Street and turn right on Switzer Road;

Travel north on Switzer Road and turn left on 167th Street.

Here’s the detour plan for 167th Street

Eastbound 167th Street to northbound U.S. 69:

Turn left on Antioch Road and travel north, then turn right on 159th Street;

Travel east on 159th Street to turn left on to the northbound U.S. 69 entrance ramp.

Westbound 167th Street to northbound U.S. 69:

Turn right on Metcalf Avenue and travel north, then turn left on 159th Street;

Travel west on 159th Street to turn right on to the northbound U.S. 69 entrance ramp.

KDOT provided the below map showing the closures and detour routes.

Eastbound 167th Street through traffic:

Turn left on Antioch Road and travel north, then turn right on 159th Street;

Travel east on 159th Street to Metcalf Avenue and turn right;

Travel south on Metcalf Avenue, then turn left on to 167th Street.

Westbound 167th Street through traffic:

Turn right on Metcalf Avenue and travel north, then turn left on 159th Street;

Travel west on 159th Street to Antioch Road and turn left;

Travel south on Antioch Road, then turn right on to 167th Street.

KDOT noted that all work remains weather dependent and subject to change.

