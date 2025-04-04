A message from Lenexa: Ready. Set. Sign up for summer fun!

Check out what you can sign up for now and do for fun later. Get a jump start on your summer plans by registering for several of Lenexa’s most popular events and activities.

For the community builders and celebrators

Community Days Parade

Before school is out, gather your club, sport, troop or group and come up with a creative entry for our hometown parade through Old Town on July 4. Register by June 16.

Outdoor Pool Party Rentals

Rent the new Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center or throw a party at the more intimate Flat Rock Creek Pool after hours this summer. We can also host birthday parties for up to 16 people during the day. Pool parties and private rentals

For the active

Lenexa Lazers Swim & Dive Team

Dive in now to reserve a spot for your 5–18-year-old with Lenexa’s swim and dive team: the Lenexa Lazers. Teams practice weekday mornings. Limited openings.

While you’re at it, be sure to purchase your outdoor pool membership for the summer. Registration for outdoor swim lessons opens May 5 for residents and May 12 for nonresidents.

Playground Passport

We’ve changed up this summer favorite. Sign up now to get your passport emailed to you May 30 and get a weekly email on the park of the week. This year’s passport features 14 parks.

Youth Fishing Derby

This catch-and-release event is free, but participants need to register before they throw a line in Rose’s Pond at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park June 14 and compete for fun prizes.

Lenexa Freedom Run

Need motivation to get moving? Commit to a 5K or 10K race on July 4. Families and strollers welcome. Sign up now and save. Also, don’t miss training with the Lenexa Run Club now.

Moonlight Bike Ride

Enjoy the streets of Lenexa at night and ride through the Meritex caves on your bike July 19. Stick around for pancakes afterward in this family-friendly bike ride that lights up the night. Sign up now and save

Paws in the Pool

Let your four-legged pal take a splash in Flat Rock Creek Pool Aug. 9 before we close it for the summer. This is a dog-only event. Sign up now and save

Tiny Tot Triathlon

Help your 3–9-year-old get excited about riding their bike, running and getting wet with an end-of-summer triathlon Aug. 23. Learn more and register

For the creative and inquisitive

Lenexa Spinach Festival craft vendors

Ready to sell your art, craft or antique items? Sign up to have a booth considered for Lenexa’s annual Spinach Festival Sept. 6. This family-friendly event attracts about 7,000 people each year.

Kid Makers Market

Young creators (under the age of 18) are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and sell handmade goods. Whether it’s crafts, artwork, jewelry, baked goods or other unique products, this is the perfect chance for kids to experience running their own small business. Apply now for the chance to set up shop at the July 12 Kid Makers Market at the Lenexa Public Market.

Lenexa Artists’ Show

Are you an artist that lives in Lenexa? Apply by July 8 to have your art in any medium considered for this late summer show at the City Hall Art Gallery.

We also have an art show for U.S. military veterans in November and the HeART of Lenexa Contest.

Lenexa Community Orchestra

Perform in three, free public concerts this summer with others who enjoy creating music together. Deadline to apply is May 1. The concerts are June 21, July 19 and Aug. 2 at two high school locations.

Summer enrichment camps

Break up summer boredom with a sampling of activities designed to help kids learn while exploring their unique interests. For a few hours a week or month, these camps get kids excited about everything from science and art, theater, LEGO engineering, tech and media, sports and riding their bike. Learn more and register