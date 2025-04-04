June 29, 1926 – March 27, 2025

Beverly Louise Millikan Brewster Sherrell, born on June 29, 1926, in Maryville, Missouri, attended high school and two years of college at Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas before transferring to Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas. Her final residence was in Lenexa, Kansas where she passed away in the loving embrace of her children on March 27, 2025.

Beverly was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of scholarship, creativity, resilience, and love of nature. Beverly was a proud mother to her children, Deborah Lyn Sokoloff of Overland Park, KS, and Richard Ellsworth Brewster II of Tulsa, OK. She was also a loving grandmother to Daniel Sokoloff of Olathe, KS., Adam Sokoloff of Kansas City, KS., and his wife Jessica, as well as Alex Brewster of Tulsa, OK. Beverly’s great-grandchild, William Brewster, also resides in Tulsa, OK. Her family was a source of great joy and pride for her. Beverly’s sister Joyce Brown continues to live in her own home in Atchison, Kansas. Beverly and Joyce’s younger brother Dr. James Millikan passed away in 2011.

Beverly’s career was as vibrant as her personality. She worked in the Medical Graphic Design division of the K.U. Medical Center, where she specialized in medical drawing and illustration. Her work was not just a job but a passion, as she strived to be creative, contemporary, and unique in her approach to medical communication. Beverly’s dedication to her craft was evident in her continuous study and independent research. She pursued a PhD but never finished her dissertation. Beverly was a lifelong member of the Phi Mu sorority through Baker University.

Despite facing the challenges of polio, which left her paralyzed, Beverly never let it define her. She lived most of her life from a wheelchair in the house that she designed, but always maintained a positive outlook, supported by her family and friends. Beverly’s resilience and determination were truly inspiring.

Beverly was married to Richard Ellsworth Brewster, MD, while he was in medical school. He tragically passed away in 1954 due to polio before knowing that Beverly and their daughter Debbie were also affected. Later in life, Beverly married Roy Lee Sherrell, who also preceded her in death in 2007.

Beverly’s legacy is one of strength, intelligence, fierce independence, creativity, and abiding faith. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

A celebration of life service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village on Saturday April 12th at eleven AM. Beverly and Roy will be inurned together at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.