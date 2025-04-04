Obituaries April 4, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from March 28 – April 3 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Robert H. Graham Sharon Sue Angell (Roach) Linda Latas Charles M. Clark Jo Ann Hagen Richard William Brown Daniel Ralph Galindau Dorothy Callahan Kaye Brian Long Lois Hoefer Don Bonar Karen Rae (Casey) Stewart Douglas James Overstreet Mary Jo A. Brodie Joan M. Finney Frances Mae Coulter Mary Lou Niebling Charles Edward Cain Donald Irving Marshall Nicholas S. Aberle II Sally Jane Shaffer Daniel “Dan” Joseph Boyer Hayes Abersold Humphries Larry Dean Berg Edwin “Ted” Swartz Karl J. Yehle Stephen Hugh English Margaret “Maggie” Anne Mason About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleA message from Lenexa: Ready. Set. Sign up for summer fun! LATEST HEADLINES Crashes on I-35 in Johnson County cause miles-long backups Developer pitches plan for grocery store, restaurants and apartments at prominent Merriam corner How to get involved for Earth Day 2025 in Johnson County Shoppers at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall will soon pay slightly less in taxes — Here’s why Forever 21, once a fast fashion staple in malls, closing Overland Park store