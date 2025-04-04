SMSD News: Join us at the 2025 R&D Forum

Shawnee Mission’s Research and Development (R&D) Forum is a district-wide celebration of student innovation and achievement! The entire community is invited to see the accomplishments of students and staff at the upcoming Student Showcase and Next Great Idea competition.

Student Showcase

This district-wide open house features student art, science, and career and technical education projects created throughout the year. The event also features live demonstrations and musical performances!

Open Houses will take place: Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Dates: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Thursday, April 24, 2025 Place: Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

Next Great Idea Live Pitch Competition

Student innovators will present their ideas to judges for a chance to win cash prizes and turn their ideas into reality. Voters will be able to cast a live vote for the People’s Choice Award after the final pitch!

The Next Great Idea will be held: Time: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025 Place: Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St. Visit smsd.org to watch the livestream or cast your vote!

Catching Up with Next Great Idea Winners:

These students are some of the most recent Next Great Idea winners. They received a $1,000 cash award and up to $1,500 to further their ideas:

Audrey Jennings, a junior at Shawnee Mission West, started a business called The Dot Spot, a business that provides feminine hygiene products. She has accomplished her goal at school and has plans to expand the idea in her community. “I’m really glad I got this far, I’m making good progress, and I’m able to help people,” Jennings reflected.

Miles Muehlbach, an eighth-grader at Indian Hills Middle School, has continued to develop his idea, “Flight Suit Systems” interactive lessons for students. He shared Next Great Idea was an amazing opportunity offered by SMSD, to help students develop something that is real, used by everyday people, and helps the world. “I’m learning so much by being able to talk to people in the industry, learning about all of the work that goes into doing this project,” Muehlbach shared.

The Shawnee Mission School District thanks the Regnier family for their long-standing support of the R&D Forum.

Click here to find out more about the R&D Forum.

Click here to watch a video about the R&D Forum.

