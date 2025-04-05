Your Library: The Summer 2025 Guide is available next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Summer 2025 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. It is also being mailed to Johnson County residents, so look for it in your mailbox soon. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information for the months of May-August; inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in April (Summer), August (Fall) and December (Spring), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features:

New Career Resources Abundant at the Library: ‘We should help everyone’

Book Displays Offer Intrigue of Art and Possibility of Connection

Comprehensive Library Master Plan Progress Updates

A Lifetime of Helping Libraries Evolve, Thrive and Prepare for the Future

Summer Reading: Color Our World

Meet a Friend: Andrea Artist

Spring Hill and De Soto: Early Literacy Unit Campaign

Teen Volunteer Gives Back

Book Lovers Turned Bookstore Volunteers

The cover art, “Ripples in Infinity,” is a watercolor, ink and acrylic painting by Kelly Scott. In the words of the artist, this painting “delves into the detailed elements that form a unified whole while suggesting that each ‘whole’ is part of a greater interconnectedness. Regardless of one’s perspective, there is always more waiting to be discovered.” Scott’s art will be on exhibit at Cedar Roe Library this spring — see page 22 for more details.

This painting also exudes the theme for the Library’s Summer Reading program, “Color Our World,” which intends to encourage readers of all ages to embrace the beauty of art in all its forms, creating a colorful tapestry of experiences for everyone. Starting on page 10, this Guide is full of colorful and fun-filled events happening at the Library this summer.

Johnson County Library has a great selection of events and activities for the summer. You can read all about it in the Summer 2025 Guide, which will be available next week at a branch near you.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom