Elizabeth “Liz” Pollack passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Elizabeth was born on October 27, 1947 in Charlotte, NC. The Carolinas forever shaped Liz’s love of basketball, Krispy Kreme Donuts, and being at the Lake. Many of her fondest memories early in life were spent on Lake Norman water skiing with friends. During that time Liz met her soon to be husband Michael Pollack. That relationship brought them to the Kansas City area in 1977.

Setting down roots and eventually starting a family, Liz would remain in this area for the remainder of her life. Most of her career was spent working in and around real estate. With her gift for gab and warm personality Liz quickly made friends and was deeply loved by all. Everyone who knew Liz understood mornings were never her thing, so gatherings were held at brunch. Even then, Liz viewed start times loosely and could always be counted on to arrive fashionably late to any and all engagements. Socializing around her favorite foods with friends and family was her favorite activity. The love and laughter that was shared during those meals will be forever cherished by the many who knew and loved her. Liz was a loving mother to her two sons and a doting grandmother to her six grand children.

Liz is preceded in death by her father, Charles H Muse and her mother Virginia Quinnan Muse. Liz is survived by her brother Charlie Muse, her sons Kevin Pollack & Brian Pollack and her six grandchildren Finn Pollack, Kiley Pollack, Harper Pollack, Ella Pollack, Carrigan Pollack & Keaton Pollack . She is also survived by her sister-in-law Toni Muse, her daughters-in-law Natalie Pollack & Missy Pollack and her former husband Michael Pollack.

On Sunday April 6th, the family will be hosting a visitation at 1PM followed by a memorial service at 2PM. Both will be held at Porter Funeral Home at 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at Rye Leawood at 10551 Mission Road in Leawood, Kansas. The family would be honored to have all family and friends join them in remembering and celebrating Liz.

The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Spring Hill Care and Rehabilitation along with Lois McKimmey for the compassionate and dedicated care they provided during Liz’s latter years.