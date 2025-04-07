fbpx
Johnson County farmers market season is upon us — When does your city’s start?

The Overland Park Farmers' Market will be at Matt Ross Community Center this year, as a new market structure is built in place of the old pavilion downtown. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Farmers market season is just around the corner, and cities across Johnson County are preparing the annual opening of their markets.

This season, one of the biggest things to note is that the popular Overland Park Farmers’ Market will be in a temporary location for the entire 2025 season as the city builds a new pavilion and gathering space in the city’s downtown core.

So, instead of finding the market and its vendors at their familiar spot at the (now-demolished) pavilion off Santa Fe Drive, the Overland Park Farmers’ Market this year will be a few blocks away in the parking lot of Matt Ross Community Center, as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new pavilion — part of a wider downtown improvement project now dubbed Clock Tower Landing — will open next year.

At a farewell ceremony for the old pavilion late last year, Mayor Curt Skoog underscored the memories made by many at the farmers market and looked to the future.

“We have exciting days behind us, and we have even more exciting days ahead of us,” he said.

Community members enjoy the Overland Park Farmers' Market in downtown Overland Park on Sept. 14, 2024.
The iconic downtown Overland Park Clocktower overlooks the farmers market. File photo.

Here’s a look at when JoCo area farmers markets are opening:

Overland Park

  • The Overland Park Farmers’ Market kicks off for the 2025 season on Saturday, April 19, at Matt Ross Community Center.
  • The market will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through November.
  • Wednesday markets will start on June 4 and go from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Find more information here.

Olathe

  • Olathe will start its farmers market season on Saturday, April 26, opening at both Black Bob Park and in downtown Olathe (219 W. Loula St.).
  • The markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
  • Wednesday markets start on April 30 and go from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
  • Find more information here.
Fresh berries at the Olathe Farmers' Market.
Fresh berries at the Olathe Farmers’ Market. Photo via city of Olathe on Facebook.

Merriam

  • Merriam begins its farmers market season on May 3.
  • The market is located at the Merriam Marketplace in downtown Merriam, 5740 Merriam Dr.
  • It is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • The market will feature live music on the first Saturday of each month and free activities for kids on the third Saturday.
  • Read about vendors for the 2025 season here.

Lenexa

  • Lenexa’s outdoor farmers market starts on April 26.
  • The city will host the market in the lower level Civic Campus parking garage at Lenexa City Center.
  • The market starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon on Saturdays.
  • Later, Tuesday farmers markets will begin on May 27, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Additionally, the city will hold native plant sales alongside the market in April, May and September.
  • Find out more here.
The Lenexa Farmers Market at City Center, near the Recreation Center and City Hall. File photo.

Shawnee

  • Shawnee’s Saturday market will begin in May, in the parking lot at City Hall on Johnson Drive.
  • Saturday farmers markets run from 7 a.m. to noon. Find more information here.
  • The city’s popular third Thursday event, Moonlight Market, also officially restarts on May 15.
  • That event, which also takes place in the city hall parking lot and spills out into the downtown core, starts at 4 p.m., with monthly events running through November.

Mission

  • The Mission Market will start on Thursday, June 5, this year.
  • It takes place at 5635 Johnson Dr., from 4:30 to 8 p.m., every Thursday through August.
  • Read more about vendors and details here.
Moonlight Market in downtown Shawnee in 2023. File photo.

Gardner

  • The Gardner Farmers Market typically begins in late May and runs through early September.
  • The markets take place from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, at 136 E. Washington St.
  • Find more information here.

De Soto

  • The farmers market in De Soto begins for the season on Friday, May 2.
  • The markets are usually held on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown De Soto.
  • Some markets take place in Riverfest Park on special occasions from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Read more about vendors, dates and details here.

Spring Hill

  • The Spring Hill Farmers Market begins on Saturday, June 7.
  • It usually takes place near Spring Hill City Park from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Find more information about how to become a vendor and what to expect here.

How Clock Tower Landing, Overland Park farmers market area's new name, nods to city's history

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com

