Nicholas W. Mitchell, III

January 17, 1984 — April 7, 2024

Salina

It is with incredible sadness that we share the profound loss of Nicholas (Nick) Mitchell III, 40, of Salina, KS, who passed away on April 7, 2024 after an arduous battle with pancreatic cancer. Just as he was in life, Nick remained tough and courageous to the very end. Nick fought relentlessly, defying the odds given to him time and again.

Nick was born on January 18, 1984 to Brenda Kopmeyer-Kaspar (Dick) and Nick Mitchell, Jr. (Lesa) in Overland Park, KS. Growing up in the Shawnee Mission area, Nick discovered his passion for sports, excelling as a star athlete in football, baseball, and track. His strength and determination on the field were matched only by his kindness and compassion off the field. After Nick graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2002, he went on to play football at Benedictine College. From there, he embarked on his career which led to him owning a successful, small business in Salina, KS where he started his beautiful family.

Nick’s proudest achievement was becoming a father. His children, Miles (8) and Ellie (4) were his greatest joy. He was so proud of his first born, precious Miles for many reasons, but he often bragged about how brilliant, competitive, and deep feeling he was. He loved snuggling with his youngest, beautiful Ellie and watching her favorite cartoons over and over while she happily took up residence on his lap. It was paramount to Nick that his children knew that he never gave up. He fought every day to stay with them as long as he possibly could. His children were his world. His family and friends will hold dear the stories we will be privileged to tell Miles and Ellie of their smart, funny, kind, and loving father.

Nick will be more than missed by his mother Brenda, who adored and loved her handsome son dearly. They had a special bond and she cherished the time they had together on this earth. Spending quality time with Nicky (as she called him) and his beautiful children proved to be some of the happiest moments of her life. His father, Nick Jr. was over the moon when Nick, his first son and namesake was born. Nick Jr. will always remember, fondly and with great pride, getting to coach many of Nick’s sports teams, watching the Royal’s and Chief’s games and playing many rounds of golf together. Both of Nick’s parents were incredibly proud of him, especially the kindness Nick continued to show to all of his caregivers throughout his cancer journey.

Nick was affectionately known by all in his family as the “golden boy”. Out of the four siblings, it seemed at times he could do no wrong. Unlike the rest, he was quiet and easy-going as a child. He was the adored younger brother of Whitney Small (Trey) and Abigail (Abbey) Mitchell, where he was often led into mischief and cajoled into doing SNL sketches with his big sisters using his dad’s oversized,1990’s camcorder. Nick was a great and loyal big brother to Maxwell (Max) Mitchell. Nick was always there to have Max’s back and protect him in every situation, especially in high school whether it was in the hallways, on the football field or on the track. Abbey shared with Nick his great love of 80’s and 90’s movies and essentially anything involving competition. The rivalry they had for “best athlete in the family” is something she will always treasure. Whitney will remain eternally grateful, most recently, for the many overnight “slumber parties” they shared during his multiple hospital stays which included many (sometimes difficult) conversations and shared tears but also excessive treats, movie watching, and laughter.

Nick’s unwavering support and infectious wit will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including those that he was also loved by dearly- his nephews Quentin, Griffin and Nash Small, his step-brothers Brooks and Collin Morgan, as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Nick was preceded in death by his loving grandparents John and Wynona Kopmeyer, Nick Mitchell Sr. and Geneva (Sug) Priest as well as his adoring aunts, Patty Philips and Joyce Ford.

Let us remember Nick not only for his valiant fight against cancer, but also for the love and compassion he shared with the world. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will always remain a treasured friend to many, a kind soul to all, “golden” forever more!

**In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kansas City Hospice House, the organization that helped Nick transition from this life with compassion, dignity and grace.

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” – A.A. Milne

Celebration of Life

Friday, April 18, 2025

4:00 – 6:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.