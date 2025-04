Well, Johnson County, it’s time to hop into another spring of Easter festivities.

There’s only a week and a half left until Easter Sunday, between now and then, Johnson County has plenty of family-friendly ways to celebrate.

Also called Resurrection Sunday and coinciding with the Paschal Full Moon (the first full Moon after the vernal equinox), Easter is a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Whether you’re looking to hunt for Easter eggs or just enjoy some games and other festivities, here are some of the places you can find Easter fun throughout the next several days.

“It’s Hip to Hop” at Corinth Square in Prairie Village

Join in on some Easter fun at the Corinth Square shopping center in Prairie Village this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the shopping center at 83rd Street and Mission Road will offer festivities like a petting zoo, face painting, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Some shopping center tenants at the shopping center will also offer their own activities that day, such as an egg hunt at Taco Republic and egg decorating at Fry Orthodontics.

Annual egg hunt in Roeland Park

The city of Roeland Park will host its annual egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The event will take place at R Park, at 5535 Juniper Drive.

Kids will be divided into different age groups, with the youngest age group hunting for eggs first. (The event is for kids up to age 10.)

Hop to FURever at Imagine FURever Ranch in Shawnee

Imagine FURever Ranch at 20720 W. 47th St. will offer lots of free Easter fun this coming weekend.

The event will last from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities at the ranch will include an egg hunt, an Easter raffle, a bake sale and more.

Bunny photos at Arvest Bank in Gardner

Stop by Arvest Bank’s Gardner branch at 306 E. Main St. on Saturday for a photo-op with some bunnies.

The bunnies will be available for photos from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The bank will also be accepting donations at the event for its Million Meals campaign — for which proceeds will go toward local food pantry The Hope Market.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at KC Wine Co. in Olathe

For a less kid-centric Easter event, head to KC Wine Co. at 13875 S. Gardner Road for an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering all types of “boozy” Easter fun for any guests over 21.

Tickets for the event are $25.45 each.

Hop and DOP Easter Egg Hunt in Overland Park

Enjoy downtown Overland Park’s free Easter event at Thompson Park on April 19.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the park at 7935 Santa Fe Drive will offer Easter Bunny photos, games and live music.

Participating downtown businesses with egg posters in their windows will also have Easter treats to offer.

Bunny Eggstravaganza in Mission

Head over to Broadmoor Park at 5701 Broadmoor St. on April 19 for an all-ages egg hunt event.

Guests can enjoy an egg hunt during their age group’s designated time. (Check here for an age breakdown.)

The event as a whole lasts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will feature other festivities like face painting, live music and inflatables.

Bunnypalooza at KC Pumpkin Patch in Olathe