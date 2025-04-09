Explore Your JCPRD: Help JCPRD with two park master plan updates

By David Markham

As part of efforts to update master plans for Thomas S. Stoll Memorial and Heritage parks, members of the public are invited to participate in online surveys and in-person community engagement sessions planned for April.

Online community engagement surveys are currently live for Stoll Park and Heritage Park. Both surveys will close on April 21. In-Person Community Engagement Sessions for both locations are scheduled for Saturday, April 19, with the Stoll Park session taking place at the park’s Shelter #1 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Heritage Park session taking place at that park’s Shelter #1 from 2 to 4 p.m. In case of inclement weather, in-person sessions will take place at Heritage Park Golf Course, 16447 Constance Street. The Stoll Park session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, while the Heritage Park session takes place from 2 to 4 p.m.

“The online surveys, in addition to in-person sessions, are an effort to gather meaningful input from residents, stakeholders, and park users,” said Project Manager Nick Ward-Bopp. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that the community input received will physically shape the future of each park!”

These two parks were both previously master planned in 2005. The new plans will also include natural resources plans for each park.

“The plans will consider the entirety of Heritage Park and Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park, the needs of our community, and consider development that is occurring in the area around the park particularly related to opportunities for neighborhood trail connections,” Ward-Bopp said. “As much as possible, we dive into specific aspects of each park with the goal of creating a comprehensive, practical, long-term vision and strategic framework for the development, management, and enhancement of the park.

Phase 2 of stakeholder and community engagement for these master planning efforts will begin in summer 2025 and will request feedback on concepts developed from the first phase of stakeholder and public input received.

