As county tax revenue options dwindle, Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly on Tuesday made a case for solving the area’s housing needs as a way to continue the county’s future success.

Kelly spoke to an audience of about 700 at the annual State of the County speech at the Overland Park Convention Center. The address touched upon the highlights of the past year but also hinted at how impending budget difficulties will be addressed.

For instance, Kelly said that Johnson County will need to expand its tax base by adding more moderately priced homes to attract middle-income workers.

“We can welcome the opportunities of the future of Johnson County in intentionally broadening our tax base, easing the pressures on residential property owners and restoring the belief in tomorrow’s prosperity for everyone,” he said. “We broaden that tax base by growing.”

On property taxes and county revenues

Kelly generally stressed innovation. Commissioners are just beginning their annual budget process, he pointed out.

At an initial budget retreat last week, they took a first look at whether to keep a flat mill levy rate and whether to extend the public safety sales tax when it expires in 2026.

On Tuesday, Kelly reminded listeners that state law sets rules for local property valuations and that state-level tax cuts have left counties relying more heavily on property taxes at a time when residents are seeking relief.

State lawmakers have so far not make meaningful property tax relief happen this year, he said.

“We saw more of the same piecemeal special interest tax reductions this year on ATVs and boats, but despite a stronger supermajority, reasonable property tax relief wasn’t possible,” he said, alluding to the Republican-dominated legislature.

He also said legislators have not fully funded services carried out by counties, such as car licensing and registration.

An “intentional” review of county spending, services

This year, Kelly said commissioners are using artificial intelligence from Denver-based ResourceX to help them analyze the efficiency of the county’s 30 departments and find where money could be saved, he said.

He contrasted that approach with what is happening at the federal level with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

“Unlike DOGE, a program that has cut services it doesn’t really understand, our review will be intentional,” Kelly said. “We won’t sacrifice necessary and beloved services or create fiscal ticking time bombs just for short-term political victory,” he said, drawing applause.

Kelly also pointed to a recent agreement to collaborate with a nonprofit tied to VanTrust Real Estate as an innovation in solving affordable housing issues, adding that he hopes to get more partnerships with businesses and local governments.

To that end, Kelly said he is planning round table discussions with other stakeholders to find new solutions.

Other highlights on brief

Kelly also touched on other items the commission is tackling, including:

a transportation master plan for bus service,

construction of a new Health Services Building,

safety net programs like meals for seniors and nutrition programs,

co-locating county ambulance services with city fire departments

and the Community Health Integrated Paramedicine Service, or CHIPS, which proactively does home visits from referrals for people who need non-emergency services.

Although the county still does not have a permanent homeless shelter, officials will continue to look to programs like one encouraging landlords to accept rent vouchers to ease housing needs, he said.

“Only getting stronger”

Kelly also touched on some high points as the county approaches its 170th birthday this year.

The new Merriam branch of the county library opened in 2024, and development is strong at the New Century Air Center and Panasonic EV battery plant in De Soto, he said.

Although national public trust in government is at an “all-time low,” Kelly said, Johnson County’s approval ratings say the vast majority of residents think of it as a great place to live, work and start a family.

“Your Johnson County government is the strongest that it has ever been and it’s only getting stronger,” he said.

Kelly also devoted a few minutes to referencing the change that happened this year in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, as former Sheriff Calvin Hayden left office and new Sheriff Byron Roberson took over in January.

Kelly said county residents voted in their vision for a sheriff who “focuses not on partisan politics, conspiracy theories or national attention but instead, one who prioritizes the safety of county residents in putting the resources entrusted to him to good use in Johnson County and for Johnson County.”

He went on:

“[Roberson] put an end to the bogus interference of election investigation. And while we may never get back the tens of thousands of dollars nor the hundreds (of hours) of staff time investigating more than 100 complaints from just three individuals, we know that we have moved on towards a more just, more focused department that is interested in keeping Johnson County safe.”

Roberson put the cost of Hayden’s three-year investigation at $88,000 and used 880 hours of staff time.

Hayden lost the 2024 Republican primary to former Undersheriff Doug Bedford, who then lost to Roberson in the general election.