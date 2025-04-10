Betty M. Boyer-Ritz

November 17, 1936 — April 5, 2025

De Soto

Betty Marlene Boyer-Ritz went home to rest with the Lord Jesus on April 5, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 88. Born on November 17, 1936, in Neodesha, Kansas, Betty lived a full and vibrant life, touching the hearts of everyone she encountered.

Betty dedicated her life to the banking industry, beginning her career in bookkeeping and rising through the ranks to become a loan officer. Her commitment and diligence were evident in every role she undertook. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Betty was a woman of many passions. She took great joy in baking and cooking, often sharing her delightful creations with family and friends. Crafting was another beloved pastime, and she relished the opportunity to express her creativity in various projects. Betty also had a keen eye for bargain shopping and enjoyed spending weekends exploring local garage sales.

A devoted member of City Center Church in Lenexa, Kansas, Betty found strength and community in her faith. She was exceptionally proud of her role as a mother, cherishing every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her father, Lester M. Hoff, mother, Jean Weatherby Hoff, son, Curtis L. Boyer, and sister, Delores Hoff Bartle. Her memory will be forever cherished by her surviving husband, Robert L. Ritz; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kelly Boyer; daughter, Sherry Ritz; and sons, Scott Ritz and Justin Ritz. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Boyer, Javier Aguirre, Emilio Aguirre, Shane Boyer, and Sheldon Boyer, as well as her precious great-grandchildren, O’Dell Boyer, Annabella Boyer, and Elana Aguirre. Betty will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

The family will announce services for Betty at a later date. Betty’s warm spirit, generosity, and love will be dearly missed but never forgotten by all who knew her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.