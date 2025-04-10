July 19th, 1960 – April 4th, 2025

Burdon K Reinke, age 64, of Lenexa, KS, went to be with Jesus on April 4, 2025. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 17, at Community Covenant Church, 15700 W 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Burdon was born on July 19, 1960, in Deshler, NE to Elmer and Bernice (Eickman)Reinke. He was baptized August 7th, 1960, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Davenport, NE.

Burdon grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska surrounded by rows and rows of corn. There were fond memories of playing in the irrigation ditch water with his siblings and of the garden tractor his dad built from metal scrap. Inventiveness was a family trait. The home-made dune buggy, which was a family project, was another highlight. In addition to farming, the family had side businesses of house construction and manufacturing irrigation equipment. Any free time was spent on various projects in the family shop and souping up their cars in their teenage years.

He was confirmed on April 28, 1974, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He graduated 8thGrade at St. Peter’s Lutheran School in 1974 and completed his high school education atDavenport High School in 1978. He completed one semester at Central Community College in Hastings, NE.

After helping his brother Craig farm in Davenport for a few years, Burdon moved to the Kansas City area in August of 1980 as a mechanic apprentice under his brother Brad at Jack Roach Cadillac. Though the dealership changed ownership many times, Burdon continued towork for the same Cadillac franchise for 37 years. He received many awards as a dedicatedmechanic. He was an ASE Master Tech for 35 years, a GM Master Tech, a member of theCadillac Craftsman League, and a Hendrick Master Tech. In 2002, he was the Hendrick Engine Build Champion in which he won an all-expenses-paid trip to the Daytona 500 that included driver meet-and-greets, pit passes and finish lines seats. He said it was his 15 minutes of fame. He retired from Hendrick Cadillac in 2017.

He met Lori Zabokrtsky at the Christ Lutheran Church’s singles group, and they later married in 1988. Two children followed: Kent Ray Reinke in 1989 and Kelby Kenneth Reinke in1990. The couple raised the two boys in Olathe, Kansas. They joined Liberty Chapel (laterrenamed Liberty Christian Life Center) in 1992 and have been members there ever since. Hewas baptized again as an adult. Burdon served as an elder to the church the last few years. In2020, Burdon and Lori moved to Lenexa, KS.

Burdon loved his God, he loved his family and friends, and he loved his country. He was very patriotic and prayed for our nation to turn back to God. He taught a Biblical Citizenship Course at his church and was instrumental in keeping his church family informed on citizenship issues.

He also enjoyed cowboy-era history, World War II history, and old cars, specifically, Tri-5Chevy’s. He combined his love of cowboy history with cowboy action shooting being a member of both the Powder Creek Cowboys and the Free State Rangers. He traveled to many different CAS events, visiting museums along the way and enjoyed meeting old and new friends. The knew him mainly by his alias, “Asa Smith”, and he loved representing the “Classic Cowboy “shooting category.

Burdon also enjoyed traveling and was always ready to hit the road whether it was to a cowboy shoot, a national park, or a little historic out-of-the-way place. The family enjoyed many short and long trips.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Reinke and two sons, Kent Reinke of Gardner, and Kelby Reinke of Gardner. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters, Deanne Brien of Highlands Ranch, CO, Steven (Judy) Reinke of York, NE, Craig (Sheila) Reinke of Omaha, NE, Brad (Connie) of Lincoln, NE, Curtis (Vickie), Windsor, CO, and Christine (Scott) of Portland, OR. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bernice Reinke, and his in-laws, Ray and Lola Zabokrtsky.

Memorials given will be contributed to Wallbuilders and Patriot Academy. Wallbuilders isdedicated to teaching America’s forgotten history and heroes emphasizing the moral, Christian,and constitutional foundation on which our nation was built. Patriot Academy has a bold missionto equip and educate a generation of citizen leaders to champion the cause of freedom andtruth in every sector of society as we help restore our Constitutional Republic and the Biblicalprinciples that cause a Nation to thrive.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.