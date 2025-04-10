December 14, 1958 — April 7, 2025

Shawnee

Charles Michael Lowther (Mike), age 66, passed away on Monday evening, April 7, 2025, at his Shawnee residence. Mike was born December 14, 1958 in Independence, Missouri to Johnnie (Worsham) Lowther and the departed Gerald Hugh Lowther. Mike is survived and dearly missed by his wife of 37 years, Donna (O’Toole) Lowther. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS on October 2, 1987.

After graduating from William Jewell College in 1981, Mike’s passion for service led him to a long and rewarding career with the Lenexa Police Department. Starting as a Dispatcher in 1987, his unwavering devotion to the community shaped a distinguished journey of service—as a Police Officer, Detective, Police Sergeant, and Supervisor of multiple departments—before his honorable retirement in 2023.

Outside of his successful career in law enforcement, Mike was an avid supporter of his local Kansas City sports teams. His final full day was spent beneath the sun at Kauffman Stadium, wrapped in the love of family and the thrill of a Royals win. Mike dedicated many years of his life to coaching, attending, and supporting his four children in every sport they pursued. His passion for service extended beyond both his career and the sidelines through his longtime commitment to the 3&2 Baseball Club of Johnson County and his generous work with local Catholic Charities.

Mike’s giving spirit left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Always ready to lend a helping hand, he was the kind of person you could count on—steady, kind, and full of heart. With a quick wit and an infectious smile, he had a special gift for bringing joy to others. In his free time, Mike was a devoted history buff, a puzzle enthusiast, and most proudly, the world’s best Grandpa—a role he cherished above all else.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lowther, and firstborn son, Paul. He is survived by his four children: Nicholas (Courtney), Brady (Abigail), Cody (Kayla Bliss), Grace (Cullen Moore), as well as four grandchildren: Charles, Carter Bliss, Josie, and Margaret.

Rosary Recitation will be at 11:00 am, visitation for Mike will be from 11:00 -1:00 pm; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 11, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; inurnment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contrinbutions to either St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5901 Flint Street, Shawnee, KS 66203 or Catholic Charities, 333 E. Poplar Street, STE A, Olathe, KS 66061.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.