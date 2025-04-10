David L. Werp

July 3, 1938 — April 7, 2025

Shawnee

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Lee Werp, who departed this life on April 7, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on July 3, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas, Dave spent his final days in Shawnee, Kansas. He passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Dave was a distinguished financial professional whose career spanned several decades. An alumnus of the University of Kansas, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Dave’s career included significant tenures at several notable institutions, including Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of New England, Mercantile Bank, St. Louis Bank, Gold Bank, and Frontier Investment Banking. As a senior lending expert, he provided invaluable services in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, and real estate financing. After retirement, he continued to share his expertise with private companies.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dave had a passion for stocks and continued a family stock club started by his father. He also enjoyed playing racquetball and hunting with his brothers in his younger years. David especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his beloved dogs over the years, Murphy, Tucker and Zoi. He was a valued member of the Knights of Columbus, several poker groups, including the Pot is Light poker group, a church Domino Club, and volunteered at the Soup Kitchen along with delivery of donated food which he always called “God’s work.”

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcia Werp, and his parents, Peter and Katherine (Alexsaites) Werp, Dave was also predeceased by his siblings, Peter (and spouse Diane), Thomas, Gerard, and Richard Werp; brother-in-law Marvin Timm; sister-in-law Marie Werp; and several nieces and nephews.

Dave leaves behind a loving family who will cherish his memory: stepson Collin (Jennifer) Davis; grandson Noah (Lauren) Davis and granddaughter Briana (Nicholas) Allen; stepdaughter Allison (Dylan) Bush-Kingsley; grandchildren Olive, Samson, and Peppi Fleming; great-grandchildren Ryker and Yuliana Allen; siblings JoAnn Timm, Charles Werp, Sandra (William) Kelly, Bonita (James) Cotter, Michael (Judith) Werp, Linda (Roger) Goodrich, Sandra Werp, and Mary Werp; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Church of the Holy Cross in Overland Park, Kansas. This will be followed by a funeral mass at the church, with burial taking place afterward at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Dave may be given to the KC Pet Project KCCAC to specifically be used for adoption expense.

Dave’s legacy of love, integrity, and dedication will forever be remembered by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Visitation

Friday, April 11, 2025

9:00 – 10:30 am (Central time)

Church of the Holy Cross

8311 West 93rd Street

Overland Park, KS 66212

Memorial Service

Friday, April 11, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Church of the Holy Cross

8311 West 93rd Street

Overland Park, KS 66212

Burial

Friday, April 11, 2025

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Road

Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.