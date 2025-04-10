Sandra “Sandy” Braathen

A Life Remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother

January 17, 1944 – March 22, 2025

Sandy Braathen, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2025, at the memory care unit at Homestead of Overland Park. Sandra was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 17, 1944. She survived her parents Louis and Irene Shreve.

Sandy retired from Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas in 2011, where she made lasting impacts through her hard work and commitment during her 18 years of employment. Her colleagues admired her for her diligence and warm spirit, making her a beloved figure in her professional circle.

Aside from her career, Sandy was passionate about her family, often spending her free time gardening and going to live theater productions with her daughter. Her flower beds were full of rose bushes. In addition, she actively participated in many American Legion Rider missions with her husband, Ron Braathen, protecting our service members to their final resting place at the national cemetery. After retiring, she volunteered at the local voting office assisting voters. Her hobbies brought joy not only to herself but also to all who shared these moments with her.

Sandy is survived by husband Ronald Braathen, daughter Donna Tilden and son-in-law David Tilden, grandchildren Jason Little, Justin Little, Kyle Braathen and Klayton Braathen, great grandchildren Mariah Little, Justin Little, Jr., and Holland Jade Braathen, who will forever remember her as a loving and nurturing presence in their lives.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Sandy’s life and the beautiful memories she leaves behind. A memorial service will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday April 27, 2025 at the American Legion Hall #153, 410 E Dennis, Olathe, KS 66061. Visitation will begin at 1:30 until 4:30 pm with light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Sandy’s life and the beautiful memories she leaves behind.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her honor. Details of upcoming events to sponsor the Alzheimer’s association will be available at the Celebration of Life.

Sandy Braathen’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched with her kindness and love. May she rest in peace.

