Blue Valley School Buzz: Building for the future – Bond 2023 progress on track

In 2023, the Blue Valley community approved a no-tax-increase, $251,250,000 bond referendum with over 70% support. Thanks to the strong community support, this investment funds critical district projects in facilities, technology and safety that will benefit students and staff for generations to come.

Facilities projects across the district are steadily progressing, including the construction of Wolf Springs Middle. Set to serve the growing Blue Valley Southwest attendance area, the district’s newest middle school and home of the Coyotes is expected to open in August 2026.

“I am so thankful to the Blue Valley community for supporting Bond 2023 and making it possible to build our newest middle school,” said Courtney Domoney, Wolf Springs Middle’s inaugural principal. “I am so excited to begin working with the school community to create an inspiring and innovative space with a welcoming culture that will positively impact students for years to come.”

Efforts to refresh classroom technology are underway, bringing updated devices and tools to enhance teaching and learning across the district.

“The students love having the new devices in class,” said Elizabeth Frager, Morse Elementary teacher. “We can utilize so many fun and creative tools that we didn’t have access to with our previous devices. My students’ math and literacy skills are growing with the implementation of these digital materials, and I could not be prouder of them.”

Blue Valley continues to prioritize safety and security with a comprehensive approach that refreshes and enhances existing layers of protection, blending physical measures with a focus on prevention and building trusted relationships.

“Our district has been working hard to implement many of the planned safety improvements throughout Blue Valley,” said Jacob Slobodnik, Blue Valley’s executive director of operations. “These improvements include continued door hardware upgrades, intercom replacements, camera improvements and door access controls.”

Bond 2023 remains on track to be completed as scheduled. For updates and additional information on Bond 2023 projects, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/bond.