Dr. Daniel Tira

August 5, 1943 – April 8, 2025

Born in Joliet Illinois Dan graduated from St Procopius College. He met his wife at a luncheon and they married after graduating. They attended graduate school at the Ohio State University and Dan took a job teaching biostatistics and working with computer assisted instruction at UMKC School of Dentistry. He had thirty plus wonderful years teaching biostatistics.

When he retired, he was the Dean of Students. He mentored many students now practicing dentistry and was proud of their accomplishments. Music played an important role in his life. and retirement found him playing clarinet in The New Horizon Band. He directed the Knights of Columbus and Spirit and Song Choirs at Ascension Catholic Church.

The Ascension Knights of Columbus were an important part of his life. He was a proud member of the Culinary Team Dan prepped potatoes and made coleslaw for fish fries, cooked for parish dinners (started Spaghetti Dinners) and helped with retreats. He organized collection and delivery of food for various shelters and coordinated things on the phone when he became unable to physically help. Dan had wonderful support from his CHRP brothers and loved the bond they shared.

Dan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary, his son Justin daughter in law Nicole, granddaughters Madison and Kristin his daughter Claire, grandson Malachi, sister Edith Dichtl, sister-in-law Kathie Conroy.

Visitation will be held 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 15 at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, Kansas, followed by a Mass at 10:00 am.

