Florent Wagner — Overland Park’s unofficial city historian and beloved keeper of countless stories — died late last month at the age of 87.

Wagner, who never actually lived in the city of Overland Park but in neighboring Leawood, was integral in forming what is now the Overland Park Historical Society and worked for decades at the former Overland Park State Bank and Trust Company downtown.

“We are extremely saddened by Florent’s passing,” Mayor Curt Skoog said in a statement to the Post. “Florent was not just a devoted steward of Overland Park’s rich history, he was a part of it.”

Wagner helped build the Overland Park Historical Society

Brad Moore, the executive director of the historical society, said that Wagner carried much of the city’s history with him, and “his heart was in Overland Park.”

“He always loved history, and working in Overland Park is what really made him turn his focus toward Overland Park history,” Moore said.

At some point in the early 1980s, Wagner got involved with the Overland Park 2000 Foundation, a group of community members focused on preserving and bringing to life the history of the city. He was particularly interested in the city’s early years and stories from the Strang era.

Eventually, the foundation evolved into the Overland Park Historical Society, and Moore said Wagner was at the helm of that transition.

“He could definitely be credited as being a founder of the Overland Park Historical Society,” Wagner said.

He went on to serve as the president of the historical society for many years and was a constant fixture on the board of directors until he died.

“There was no stronger and determined voice” for preserving the city’s history, Moore said.

Over the years, Wagner used that knowledge to advocate for careful revitalization of the city’s downtown area. Through his efforts, he secured a position as the city’s unofficial historian. He was also a semi-regular fixture at Overland Park City Council meetings, offering his knowledge, particularly when it came to downtown projects.

Wagner also helped write books about the city’s history, and he participated in recorded discussions of the city’s history.

Even so, Moore thinks a lot of Wagner’s expansive knowledge of the city’s history is gone now.

“It’s a huge loss, because when Florent died, most of his knowledge died,” he said. “So we’ve lost a big chunk of his historical knowledge with his passing.”

Wagner was an avid collector

In addition to his interest in history, Wagner was an antique collector.

When he retired from his work at the bank, he followed in his parents’ footsteps to contribute to the family business, Wagner Family Collectors.

With that, he focused on collecting things like music boxes, clocks, dolls, bells, pipes and miniature pianos. Moore said Wagner’s home was a testament to that, filled with the items that remained in his family’s collection.

Through that interest, he belonged to the National Bell Collectors and the National Watch and Clock Collectors.

Wagner was a Missouri native

Wagner, a native of Deepwater, Missouri, moved to the Johnson County area for school.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree at Rockhurst College and graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School.

At the start of his career with the bank, he bought a home in Leawood that neighbored Curé of Ars Catholic Church, where he was a dedicated parishioner for nearly six decades. Wagner served as an usher and a lector for the church.

He was buried at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery on the Missouri side of the metro area.

His legacy will be felt for years

Mayor Skoog said Wagner’s legacy will live on.

“His work will continue to educate generations to come about the special place that is Overland Park,” he said.

Moore expressed similar sentiments, saying it’s his job as the executive director of the historical society to carry on Wagner’s work.

“I feel an obligation to do my best to continue his legacy of sharing our city history for many years to come,” he said. “That was his passion.”

“All of us at the society will miss him terribly, and we’re so thankful for the foundation that he set for us as we go forward with the organization,” Moore continued.

