Students at Blue Valley North High School celebrated a week of kindness with a small walk event.

The school’s SevenDays Club led the Kindness Walk on Thursday afternoon. Students walked around the track in groups as part of the event and tied up colorful written messages of kindness to the fence.

SevenDays is an annual week-long event aimed at promoting kindness and tolerance. It was started to honor the legacies of Reat Underwood, William Corporon and Terri LaManno, who were killed in two separate shootings in 2014 carried out by a white supremacist who was targeting Jewish sites.

Abhinav Kambhampati, a junior, founded the SevenDays Club at Blue Valley North. He said he was inspired to bring the organization to his school because he saw how his fellow students valued kindness.

Throughout the week, the SevenDays club hosted a number of events and activities, which culminated in the Kindness Walk on Thursday.

Kambhampati said he hopes to see that energy continue beyond the week of SevenDays activities.

“You’ve got to take these lessons outside this week, use them throughout the year,” he said. “Being kind isn’t just for a week; doing it throughout the year is really going to create the ripple of change that we need.”

Here are some images from BV North’s Kindness Walk:

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Keep reading: SevenDays marks 10th anniversary of antisemitic shootings with ‘Kindness Festival