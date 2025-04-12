Your Library: A “fine” success – Patrons and staff laud two years as a fine-free Library

Two years ago the Johnson County Library board took a bold step to eliminate fines for overdue books and to forgive most existing fines.

The move ushered in a new era for the Library, one where access is expanded, patrons are returning and interaction between the staff and Library users has become even more positive.

“You can tell, people are more relaxed,” said Michelle Olsen, circulation manager for the Johnson County Library. “It may not seem like much (30 cents a day) but the fines were a barrier and we are all about finding ways to connect people to the materials they need and want.”

Olsen said the Library is still recovering from the downturn in usage during the pandemic, but visits to the Library are trending upward, growing more than 6 percent between 2022-23, according to a report to the Library board late last year. Olsen said while some of that may be simply post-COVID rebound, the fine-free environment is also a contributing factor.

“I have had, in the past, people say they can’t afford the fines,” Olsen said. “People feared the fines and the embarrassment of having the discussion – over a few cents.”

The staff didn’t appreciate the discussions, either, she said. Librarians want to help people find the information and resources they want, not be the fine police.

“It’s so nice to see the staff engage on a much more positive level with people,” she said. ‘What can I help you find?’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘What kinds of things do you enjoy.’

“Now, patrons don’t have to avoid the Library. Feedback has been overall positive,” she said.

Among the comments from patrons:

Excited over increased access

Glad we have joined other metro libraries

Especially helpful to parents: “This is big for busy homeschool moms. So many don’t use the Library because they are super busy and trying to get everything back/remembering to return things, is just adding to the super long list of things.”

Of course, not everyone was supportive of the idea of eliminating fines. One patron comment suggested that the move condones or encourages irresponsibility. Others worried about longer wait times for in-demand materials.

Olsen said increased wait times remain a small concern, with data showing a slight increase – 1.5 percent – for requested items, though other recent factors, such as longer lead times for new books and increased hold volume, also contribute to this increase. But while Johnson County Library only has two-years’ experience of being fine-free, other library systems have found that being fine-free does not increase wait time and it does not result in a big increase in overdue materials. In many cases, studies elsewhere show increased patron visits and circulation once fines are removed – which is exactly what Johnson County Library is seeing.

The amount of overdue materials had been trending downward in recent years, with the amount of money collected from overdue materials declining each year between 2014 and 2023, when fines were removed. In 2022, the Library collected about $79,000 in overdue fines.

Olsen said when the Library considered the amount of staff time spent talking to patrons about overdue materials, the time spent collecting the money and the cost of securing the money, it was not a financial gain.

Under the fine-free program, checkout periods have not changed, and materials still have the same due dates. Library fees – charged for lost or damaged items – are still being collected. (A book overdue more than 30 days will be considered lost and a fee charged, for instance.) Also, materials from other libraries will be subject to that library’s policies. Most of the libraries in the KC metro are also fine-free.

When the Library Board voted for the fine-free library two years ago, there were three stated goals:

Remove perceived and actual barriers to library access Increase convenience for community members Reach lapsed cardholders and non-users

It seems all have been met. County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop said in 2023: “Our mission is to provide access to Library materials and services. We want everyone in our community to be excited about using the Library and all we have to offer, not see barriers.”

But just about every possible measure, the program has been a “fine” success.

Stop by any of the 14 convenient locations and discover all of the offerings that the Library has curated—fines no longer included.

