January 25, 1937 — April 11, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Barbara Virginia Manke, 88, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of April 11th, 2025, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. A devoted woman of faith, a beloved mother and grandmother, and a cherished sister and friend, Barbara’s life was defined by her unwavering love for her family and her steadfast trust in God.

Born at home in Bethel, Kansas, on January 25th, 1937, Barbara was the second of four sisters—Patricia, Marjorie, and Geraldine—who remained an important and cherished part of her life throughout the years. Her early childhood was spent on dairy farms off Nall Avenue and State Line Road, where her love for simple living and close-knit community began to bloom. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran School, laying the foundation for the strong Christian faith that would guide her life. Barbara later graduated from Shawnee Mission High School (now Shawnee Mission North), where she began to show the curiosity, warmth, and humor that would define her character.

Barbara chose a life of dedication and purpose, pursuing a variety of professional roles with humility and grace. From her entrepreneurial spirit as an Avon lady, to her nurturing presence in the Calvary Lutheran Church cafeteria, and later her years of service with the City of Overland Park Parks Department, Barbara approached every job with integrity and a heart for others.

It was at church where Barbara met the love of her life, Kenneth Manke. They were married on June 11th, 1960, and shared a beautiful life together for 40 years until Kenneth’s passing in 2000. Their union was rooted in deep love, shared faith, and an unwavering commitment to their family. Barbara was a devoted wife, and her strength carried her through life with dignity and grace after Kenneth’s passing.

As a mother to Greg, Brian, and Darrin, Barbara poured her heart into raising her sons with love, laughter, and strong Christian values. Her home was always a place of warmth, kindness, and joy. She was endlessly curious, delightfully witty, and one of the sweetest souls one could ever meet. Her positivity was infectious, her compassion genuine, and her love unconditional. She was the heart of her family, and her presence was a steady source of encouragement and peace.

Barbara remained deeply connected to her church community, serving faithfully until her final days. Her involvement and service were not just acts of duty but expressions of her deep love for Christ and her desire to reflect His light in the world. Her faith was not just something she believed—it was how she lived.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Marjorie Carrithers; her sons, Greg, Brian, Darrin Manke, and their wives; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Kenneth; her mother, Dorothea Johnson; and her dear sisters, Patricia Burnside and Geraldine Greener.

Barbara Virginia Manke was a true gift to all who knew her. Her legacy of faith, kindness, and love will live on in the hearts of those she touched. She will be missed beyond measure and remembered always.

Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM located at 9101 Lamar Ave, Overland Park KS. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethany Lutheran Foundation at www.bethanylutheranfoundation.org.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.