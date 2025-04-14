Debra Ann (Landgon) Atwell

July 17th, 1957 – April 1st, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Ann Atwell (Langdon), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who departed this world on April 1, 2025, at the age of 67. Born on July 17, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas, Debra was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

Debra was a woman of unwavering strength and kindness. She married her high school sweetheart, Tim Atwell, on August 14, 1976, in a beautiful ceremony at Overland Park Christian Church. Their 48 years of marriage were a testament to their deep love and commitment to one another, providing a solid foundation for their family and creating countless cherished memories.

Together, Deb and Tim raised their daughter, Shelley, and welcomed son-in-law Mike into their family, who was a cherished addition. Debra’s love extended to her grandchildren, Landon Graham and Jovi Barbarich, as well as her “Fur Baby” Bella all who brought her immeasurable joy and pride. She was known as a doting grandmother, always finding ways to make her grandchildren feel special and loved.

Debra’s life was characterized by her compassion and generous spirit. She touched the lives of many with her warm smile and gentle words. Her friends and family knew her as someone who always put others before herself, offering support and encouragement at every turn. She was a natural-born caretaker and the glue that held everything together. She had a huge heart for animals. Debra had an incredible ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued.

During her hospital stay, Debra was surrounded by the love of her family, friends, and the exceptional care team at KU Medical Center. We would like to extend our greatest thanks and gratitude to the dedicated professionals who cared for Deb during this trying time.

In this time of sorrow, we find solace in the support of family and friends who have rallied around us. Your love and encouragement have been a beacon of light during this difficult time, and we are forever grateful. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, offered kind words, and provided support. Your love means the world to us as we navigate life without her.

Debra will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and all those whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, we will all see you again!

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 18, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Shawnee Town Hall, located at 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. All who knew and loved Debra are invited to join us in celebrating her life and sharing the wonderful memories we have of her.

