Dennis James Miller Sr.

August 8, 1943 — April 11, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Dennis (Denny) James Miller Sr., 81, of Overland Park, KS, a man whose life was a testament to faith and family, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Denny lived a life guided by faith and a love for his family, and a loyalty that extended from his loved ones to his beloved Cleveland Browns and KU Jayhawks basketball (through thick and thin!). He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and the challenge of a good game of bridge.

A devout Catholic, Denny was a longtime and active parishioner at Saint Michael the Archangel.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia, his parents, Edward and Kathleen Miller, his sister Molly Brownlee, and his brother Mike Miller.

Denny is survived by his loving daughter Christy Drace (David) and his son DJ Miller (Alicia) all of Overland Park, KS. He was a proud and doting grandfather to Will, Luke, Isabella, and Nicholas. Whether it was attending their sporting events, cheering them on from the sidelines, or simply listening to their stories, his greatest joy was being a part of their lives.

A graduate of Miami University in Ohio, Denny met Patty his wife of 45 years when he spilled milk on her in the university cafeteria to gain her attention.

Denny brought his creative spirit to the world of marketing in the banking industry, eventually transitioning to a role in Procurement for Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, KS.

Denny will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious laugh, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Funeral mass Tuesday, April 15th, 2025 2:00pm-3:00pm at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Visitation will be 1:00pm – 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to woundedwarriors.com or foodforthepoor.com.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.