Glendora Lee Mercer

March 22, 1929 — April 11, 2025

Shawnee

Glendora Lee Lapham Mercer, born on March 22, 1929, passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2025 at the age of 96.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Mercer; her parents, Glenn and Lillie Lapham; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanita (Charles) Miller and Shirley (Ernie) Hays; her son-in-law James Treakle; and her grandson, Glenn Treakle.

Glendora is survived by her children: Glenda Hocker, Roberta Treakle, Carrie Best (James), and David Mercer (Robert Tanner); her grandchildren Timothy Hocker, Heather Wolfe, and Pamela Treakle-Cram (Tyson); her step-grandchildren Kimberly McEachern, Richard Best, and Eugene Bonahoom; her great-grandchildren: Alexa Hocker, Logan Wolfe, and Tucker Wolfe; and her step great-granddaughter, Katherine Cram.

Glendora had a deep love for music and the arts. She enjoyed knitting, playing the piano, painting, traveling, working crossword puzzles, and camping with her family. She was actively involved in the Thomas Edison Grade School PTA and choir, and was a dedicated member of the Metropolitan Avenue United Methodist Church, where she participated in women’s groups and choir. She was also a proud and active member of the Phi Tau Omega sorority.

Cremation services are being handled by the Amos Family Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 10:00am at the Pinegate West Clubhouse, 6530 Barton Circle, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.