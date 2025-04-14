October 20, 1941 — April 10, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

John “David” Eshleman, age 83, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on April 10, 2025. He was born on October 20, 1941, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to John Eshleman and Phyllis Donahue. He is survived by his sons, Matthew Eshleman (Sonja) and Michael Eshleman, and his grandchildren, Jacob Eshleman and Jeremy Eshleman. He was predeceased by his parents, John Eshleman and Phyllis Donahue. David will be interred in Texas, close to his mother and his alma-mater, the University of Texas. Hook ’em Horns!

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.