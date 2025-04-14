Marjorie Willard

May 11, 1931 — April 14, 2025

Mission

Marjorie L Willard, 93, of Mission, KS passed away in Mission on April 14, 2025. Marjorie was born in Kansas City, MO on May 11, 1931 to Minnie and Joseph Farmer and spent her first few years growing near Calhoun, MO on a farm. Moving then to Kansas City she graduated from Central High School in 1947 where she met Donald Dolton and married him in 1949 and they resided in Merriam. Marjorie and Don had two surviving children, Brenda Rockers of Conyers, GA and Jewell Dolton of Hilliard, OH. Marjorie has four surviving grandchildren, Dan and Luke Rockers and James and Chris Dolton with four surviving great grandchildren, Mark, Lilly, Evan and Spencer.

Marjorie and Don divorced in 1976 and then she met Lloyd Willard later that year and dated him for 13 years and they were married in 1989. Marjorie began working at St. Lukes in 1975 and retired from there in 1990. Lloyd and Marjorie moved to Arkansas in 1991 as the both of them loved to fish but unfortunately Lloyd passed away in 1992 and Marjorie moved back to Mission in late 1992. In 1996, Marjorie met Jim Cates and the two of them became Garage Sales King and Queen for the next 22 yrs as they never passed up a garage sale sign as they both enjoyed the thrill of finding a bargain until Jim unfortunately passed in 2018.

Marjorie was a devoted member of Merriam Christian Church since 1954 and the church historian for many years. If someone wanted to know who someone was or when they joined the church, they would call Marjorie. The church realized that Marjorie had a wealth of knowledge of the history but also realized that she never really had a talent for baking cookies for any event.

A celebration of life will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 3rd at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A private interment will take place at Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Merriam Christian Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.