Denton Loudermill, an Olathe family man who was falsely identified on social media as a shooter in the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs parade, was reported dead Friday, his attorney and Olathe Police have confirmed.

Few details about the circumstances of his death were available Monday. Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were sent to an Olathe address at about 9 a.m. Friday on a medical call, where they found Loudermill’s body. He added that the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Loudermill had suffered unwanted internet fame when a picture of him being detained by Kansas City police was circulated in the aftermath of a shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade that February. One person died, and at least 24 were injured in that incident.

Loudermill, 48 at the time, was detained as he tried to get out of an area police were taping off. He said police stopped him for not moving fast enough away from the crime scene. He was handcuffed and spent some time sitting on a curb before police released him. He was not charged.

But the picture of him on the curb amongst law enforcement officers began to circulate on the former Twitter, and the falsehoods followed, labeling Loudermill an illegal alien, among other things.

They were amplified after being reposted by a Congressman from Tennessee and three Missouri state senators. Lawsuits were filed in federal court against U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett and Missouri senators Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer.

In a Facebook post, attorney LaRonna Lassiter Saunders said his legal team is determined to pursue its case by substituting his estate as the plaintiff.

“While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over,” she wrote. “Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators and social media influencers who couldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life.”

Lassiter Saunders also asked followers to respect the Loudermill family’s privacy as it grieves.

