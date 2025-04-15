Dolores Lee Harkins

July 20, 1932 — April 5, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Dolores (Dee) Lee (Kenning) Harkins, 92, of Kansas City, MO., passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025 surrounded by her devoted and loving family.

Dee was born July 20, 1932, in Kansas City, MO to Frank Sr. and Sophia (Fritz) Kenning. A native of Kansas City, she attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Bishop Lillis High School, and Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS. After graduating, Dee worked as a Physical Education teacher at Notre Dame de Sion until she married Jerry Harkins, Jr. in 1954. After having nine children and moving many times, Dee brought her family back to Kansas City for good in 1981.

A lifelong Catholic with a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, Dee assumed the role as President of the World Apostolate of Fatima – KCSJ. She made it her mission to spread the message of Our Lady, encouraging everyone to do penance and pray the Rosary each day. Every month, she organized First Saturday Devotion services in parishes throughout the city and it was no coincidence that God called her home on the First Saturday of April. She was also a faithful supporter of the seminarians and a staunch defender of the sanctity of life. Kind and eager to help everyone in need, her mother used to affectionately refer to her as “Saint Dee.”

Something very important to Dee was her German heritage. Her father was from Alfhausen and her mother’s family was from Bühlertal. She loved telling stories of her mother’s childhood growing up on the family farm her grandfather purchased in Paris, Arkansas and going through old photos, mementos, postcards and letters. She learned to speak German and was dearly loved by her Grandmother Fritz. One of her favorite memories was when she took a trip to Germany to visit her father’s relatives and was brought to tears when she found her great grandmother’s orginal home that still had the family name written on the door. She was proud and honored to come from a family of such hardworking immigrants.

A member of Christ the King parish and later Curé of Ars, she played a vital role in the church community and made many lifelong friendships. She was quick-witted and had something to add to every situation. She had a passion for traveling to holy sites and shrines, reading history books, and watching EWTN. She enjoyed celebrating holidays, making sure her children would have special memories to cherish. An avid Chiefs fan, Dee never missed a game and kept up to date on the most recent Chiefs scores.

Despite challenges with technology, she learned how to use email and Facebook so she could keep up with her grandchildren, as she would not let anything stop her from showing love for her family. Whenever she experienced technical difficulties, a grandchild was at her door to provide her with assistance when called upon. Although her family moved to different places throughout the world, she made sure that all stayed close by arranging Summer family reunion trips to the Lake of the Ozarks. She enjoyed organizing fun games and activities, always with a piñata in tow. She was even known to hop on a wave runner when provoked.

Endlessly working to defend conservative and Catholic values, she organized countless church events such as grandchildren’s parties, Rosary rallies, and Marian feast day celebrations. She was very active in politics, writing letters to representatives, state officials, priests, Bishops, and anyone who would lend an ear to help the cause. She was very proud of the fact that she managed to convince city authorities in St. Louis to cancel a concert by the Doors in 1968, sparing the public from the lewdness and exhibitionism of Jim Morrison.

In her own words, the Sacraments of the Church and the joy and comfort of her children were her greatest source of happiness. Their love and that of their children was most precious to her. Sharp as a tack, she always remembered to send a card, make a phone call, or send an email to every one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for their birthdays. In her final weeks, her family members showed their appreciation with a constant flow of visits and phone calls from near and far. In true Dee Harkins fashion, she ended every conversation with “Love you and God Bless you.”

Dee is survived by her children, Joseph Harkins (Connie) of McPherson, KS, Patrick Harkins (Allyson), Ave Maria, FL, Mary Quinn (Don), Kansas City, MO, Katy Urbik, (Mike), Wheaton IL, Michael Harkins, (Sonya), Seattle, WA, Daniel Harkins, (Sandi), Kansas City, MO and Maureen “Molly” Harkins, Zacatecas, Mexico; 33 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank Kenning, Jr., sister, Adele Harris, ex-husband Jerry Harkins Jr., sons Frank Harkins and Luke Harkins, daughter-in-law Mary Harkins (Gladbach) and grandson Fr. Evan Harkins.

Services will be held Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS. Visitation begins at 9 AM, Rosary at 10:30 AM followed by Mass at 11 AM. There will be a luncheon immediately following Mass at Cure of Ars in the Fr. Burak Room. Internment will be held after the luncheon at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO. The link to the YouTube Livestream may be found at www.cureofars.com/funeral on the day of the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: The World Apostolate of Fatima – Kansas City -St. Joseph Division, (P.O. Box 8523, Kansas City, MO 64114) and/or to Students for Life.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.