Donald Edward Wood

Jan 29, 1954 – Apr 03, 2025

Born in Kansas City, Mo on January 29, 1954, Don Wood grew up in Overland Park, KS. He attended Shawnee Mission West and graduated with the class of 1972, proudly wearing his #66 jersey on the football fields. During his high school years, Don formed friendships that would last a lifetime, creating bonds that evolved into family-like relationships.

Don began his lifelong career in horticulture at Family Tree Nursery, displaying a passion for plants and landscaping that would define his professional life. He later became a landscape designer at Colonial Lawn & Garden, where his work could be admired in south Overland Park, Blvd. His expertise and Vision brought beauty and order to the landscapes he touched.

A man of many talents, Don was well known for his pork ribs and his extensive hot sauce collection. His love for grilling and smoking food was evident to all who knew him, as he never met a grill or smoker he didn’t love (except maybe a gas grill). His culinary skills were celebrated by his friends and family who eagerly awaited his delicious creation.

Hunt Farm was Don’s cherished retreat, especially for 4th of July celebration. Surrounded by an extensive group with loved ones. These celebrations were a highlight of his year, filled with laughter and camaraderie.

Lees Summit was home to Don for over 30 years, where he raised his boys with love and dedication. He was actively involved in his son Connor’s baseball activities, cheering on the team and coaching when he could. Don’s presence at the games was a source of encouragement and support, reflecting his commitment to his family.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Wood, his mother, Dorothy (Orrick) Wood, his sister, Sandy Lavendar, and his wife, Jana Wood, who passed away in 2018. His memory is cherished by his wife, Rene’ Wood, sister Sharre Wood, brother, Ken Wood, and his children: Nicholas Drew Wood (Lacey Wood), Kristoper Alan Wood (Gina Wood), and Connor Hamilton Wood (Maddie Wood). Additionally, Don is survived by his bonus son, Erin Hopkins, and bonus daughter, Dana Newman

Don’s legacy extends to his grandchildren: Lorelei Wood, Locklyn (Loxi) Wood, Berkeley Wood, and Lacy Lou Wood, as well as his bonus grandchildren, Jacob Hopkins, Kyle Hopkins, Morgan Newman, and Michael Hopkins. Don was also loved by his nieces and nephews: Trish Ruth (Eric Ruth), Mike Lavendar, Joe Lavendar, Cory Taylor, Travis lavendar, Meahan Wood-Georgiana, Alan Wood, Scott Wood, Micah Ruth, Madie Ruth and Marisa Ruth. This young live carry forward the values and love that Don imparted during his time with them.

In remembrance of Don, we celebrate a man who lived with passion, dedication, and love. His contributions to horticulture, his culinary delights, and his commitment to his family and friends will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 27th at 3 to 5 at Stratford Place, 12101 Earnshaw, Overland Park, Ks, 66213

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.