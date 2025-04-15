Aug 23, 1967 – Apr 11, 2025

Rebecca “Becky” Joanne Bukaty, 57, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 11, 2025. Becky brought joy, love, and laughter to everyone who knew her. She was the youngest of eight children and a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Born on August 23, 1967, Becky grew up in Kansas City, KS, where she was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church community. Her family and friends were the anchors of her life.

Becky had a gift for making people feel special. She never forgot a birthday, loved to give heartfelt speeches at family gatherings, and lit up every room with her smile. She especially adored babies and took great joy in holding them, playing with them, and showering them with love.

For the past 12+ years Becky was cared for with extraordinary love and dedication by her brother Kevin in his home. The family also wishes to thank her other caregivers, her brother Greg and his wife Vicki, for the love, time, and care they provided Becky during the time she spent with them earlier. We’d also like to thank KC Hospice for their valued professional love and support during Becky’s Home Hospice period at the end.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Marjorie Bukaty, and her nephew, Michael Miller. She is survived by her loving siblings Michael (Val) Bukaty, Lee Anne (Mike) Miller, Greg Bukaty (Vicki), Susan (Carroll) Barr, Kevin Bukaty, Rob (Kathy) Bukaty, and Cindy (Jim) Hawkins, along with her many adored nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved unconditionally.

Becky loved being an aunt and great-aunt more than anything. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Michelle (Cody) Cast, and Christopher Bukaty; Ryan (Elizabeth) Miller and their daughters, Nora, Reese, and Evie; Molly (Arrin) Bernard and their children, Leila, Jaxon, and Camillia; Jesse (Colin) Keedy and their daughter, Hilda; Elizabeth (Thomas) Hilleman, and their son, Nolan; Nicholas (Jodie) Bukaty and their daughters, Eloise, and Matilda; Jay Hawkins, and Adam Hawkins. She was also the proud aunt of her late nephew, Michael Miller, whose memory she cherished deeply. Michael and his wife, Tracy, have three sons, Nolan, Carson, and Dayton. She loved each of them deeply and delighted in every baby, birthday, and life milestone they experienced.

She was proud of her time in school, her Special Olympics medals, and her many hobbies including Wii bowling matches she usually won, mall outings, and park visits. She loved keeping up with family traditions and made every holiday and birthday a big event. Her joyful spirit, attention to detail, and love of routine were just a few of the ways she kept her world, and ours, full of meaning.

Becky’s life was a beautiful reminder of how much love one heart can hold and give. She will be missed beyond measure and remembered always.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS. Burial will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her name to St Patrick’s Catholic Church in KCK; or, the Adults With Down Syndrome Specialty Clinic at KU Med Center; or, the Down Syndrome Innovations organization of Mission, KS.

