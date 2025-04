A Japan-based home goods retailer appears to have set its sights on Johnson County.

Two new stores are in the works for Daiso in Johnson County — one in Shawnee and one in Olathe.

Both stores will open later this year

One new Daiso store will open one store at the Olathe Pointe shopping center, in a space previously occupied by party supply store Party City.

Another new store will open at the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center off Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Both stores are targeting a summer opening, according to the company’s website.

Daiso is a “one-stop-shop” for household items

The global retailer offers a wide variety of home goods and accessories.

Some of the items customers can find at Daiso include kitchenware, stationery, cosmetic items, gardening tools and toys. The company website boasts 80,000 items in its stock.

The word “daiso” translates to “large creation” in Japanese.

These mark Daiso’s first stores in Johnson County

The Olathe and Shawnee stores will also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the retailer.

Across the state line, two new Missouri stores are in the works in Brentwood and Chesterfield, Missouri.

The roughly 50-year-old company has more than 150 stores across the United States, with several more openings on the way.

Want more local business news? Pan-Asia Supermarket reopens in new Overland Park space