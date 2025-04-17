February 16, 1926 — April 9, 2025

Delmer Dwayne Tarver, 99, formerly of Overland Park, passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He is survived by his daughter, Vicky Wages and her spouse, Dennis, and a daughter-in-law, Carmen; his grandchildren: Robert Wages, Crystal Perry and her spouse Marc, Preston Wages, Christopher Tarver and his spouse Veronica; and great grandchildren: Charlotte Wages, Brianna Tarver, Leah Tarver, and Oliver Tarver.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 24, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.