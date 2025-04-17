Erma Jean Rains

November 19, 1939 — April 12, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Erma Jean (Johnson) Rains, 85, of Overland Park, KS passed away on April 12, 2025. Visitation will be 10:00 am, Tuesday April 22, 2025, with an 11:00 am funeral service following at Nall Avenue Baptist Church located at 6701 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208. A graveside service will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210.

Erma Jean was born November 19, 1939 in Kearney, MO, the eighth and final child of Thomas M. and A. Bertha (Myers) Johnson. Along with her parents, Erma Jean was preceded in death by all of her siblings as well as her husband of 61 years, H. Gene Rains.

After graduating from Liberty High School, Liberty, MO in 1958, Erma Jean worked various office jobs in Kansas City. In 1967 she began sales auditing work at Hudson Oil Company and was employed there until 1980 when she moved into the insurance field. She worked in various insurance brokerage offices in Johnson County, KS for many years until fully retiring around 2011.

On November 13, 1961, Erma Jean Johnson and Harold Gene Rains were married in Liberty, MO. They lived in Kansas City, MO early on in their marriage and attended Roanoke Baptist Church for many years. They moved to Overland Park in the late sixties and later began attending Nall Avenue Baptist Church in 1976. Erma Jean honored and served the Lord in many ways at NABC through the years. She attended women’s retreats and leadership training events, and served on many church committees and as Church Treasurer. She also served as an adult Sunday School department director for several years. Erma Jean faithfully attended NABC until recent health reasons made it too difficult to physically attend.

Erma Jean became a mother in December of 1969 when Kevin was born. While still working outside the home, she always worked hard at home, faithfully taking care of Gene and Kevin, who both definitely needed it! She was devoted to family, attending nearly every sporting event and activity Kevin participated in, and later, every activity her grandchildren, Courtney and Tyler, were involved in. Before becoming parents, Erma Jean and Gene loved traveling by car on vacation and hit just about every corner of the country at some point in time. In retirement, cruising was added as her favorite vacation activity. Gene and Erma Jean went on many cruises over the years, traveling with friends from NABC on most of them.

On April 12, 2025, Erma Jean was called to her eternal home with Jesus Christ her Savior. Erma Jean is survived by her son, Kevin Rains (Shana), granddaughter, Courtney Schutte (Andrew), grandson, Tyler Rains, and many nieces and nephews.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.