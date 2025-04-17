April 2, 1943 — April 14, 2025

Shawnee

Sharon Carruthers, 82, Shawnee, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025 at the Kansas City Hospice House. Sharon was born on April 2,1943 in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Norman and Ruby (Petch) Brown. She lived in Canada until her twin sister set her up on a date in Boston with Douglas Carruthers. They were married 6 months later on June 7, 1970. They remained in Boston for three years, moved to Greeneville, Tennessee for 12 years and finally to Shawnee, Kansas where they have lived since 1985. Sharon was a registered nurse from 1962 until 2009 when she retired. She had worked for Advent Health and St. Lukes during that time.

Sharon was a member of New Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church in Overland Park.

Sharon’s love for animals included many dogs and cars on which to shower her love. When time permitted, she skied, played tennis and most recently golf. Nature blessed her soul.

Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Brown. She is survived by her husband, Douglas; two sons: Jonathan Carruthers(Stephanie), and Michael Carruthers; one granddaughter, Caroline Carruthers; her twin sister, Carol Dunfield (Laurie); and one nephew, Sheldon Brown.

A memorial service to celebrate Sharon’s life will be 12:00 pm Friday, April 18th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.