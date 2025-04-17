Mike Frizzell April 17, 2025 Emergency Response Nobody found after report of ‘suspicious man’ prompts lockdown at SM South Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Shawnee Mission South High School. File photo. Shawnee Mission South High School went into lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning after a man police described as “suspicious” was seen near the school. According to a news release from Overland Park Police, the man was observed near the north side of the school grounds at approximately 8:49 a.m. The school, located at 5800 West 107th St., in Overland Park, went into lockdown as officers responded to investigate the incident. Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the man was observed on the north side of the school near a wooded area. Police described the man as a white male in his late 20s with a beard. He was wearing a tan baseball cap and tan pants. “School officials took the appropriate action by conducting a lockdown, bringing all students and staff inside the building,” Lacy said. “A search around the premises by K-9 officers, patrol officers and drone operators yielded negative results.” The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. Lacy says that the Shawnee Mission School District contacted parents of students who attend the school before releasing information to the news media. No other details have been released. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleDaiso, Japanese home goods store, to debut in 2 Johnson County spots LATEST HEADLINES Daiso, Japanese home goods store, to debut in 2 Johnson County spots Mystery firm wants to move into Overland Park’s Aspiria, bringing 2,000 employees with it Mother-and-son duo to bring Turkish cuisine to Lenexa Public Market Shawnee approves grant funds for Friction Beer’s downtown renovations New ice cream shop hopes to help draw people to downtown Edgerton