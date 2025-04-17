Shawnee Mission South High School went into lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning after a man police described as “suspicious” was seen near the school.

According to a news release from Overland Park Police, the man was observed near the north side of the school grounds at approximately 8:49 a.m.

The school, located at 5800 West 107th St., in Overland Park, went into lockdown as officers responded to investigate the incident.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the man was observed on the north side of the school near a wooded area.

Police described the man as a white male in his late 20s with a beard. He was wearing a tan baseball cap and tan pants.

“School officials took the appropriate action by conducting a lockdown, bringing all students and staff inside the building,” Lacy said. “A search around the premises by K-9 officers, patrol officers and drone operators yielded negative results.”

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.

Lacy says that the Shawnee Mission School District contacted parents of students who attend the school before releasing information to the news media.

No other details have been released.