Obituaries April 18, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from April 11-17 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Sharon Carruthers Erma Jean Rains Delmer Dwayne Tarver Rebecca “Becky” Joanne Bukaty Dolores Lee Harkins Brandi Maria Garcia Donald Edward Wood Randall Charles Umscheid Dennis James Miller Sr. Barbara Virginia Manke John “David” Eshleman Debra Ann (Landgon) Atwell Marjorie Willard Glendora Lee Mercer Dr. Daniel Tira Donald Dean (“Whip”) Willis About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Board of Education names Dr. Gillian Chapman as next superintendentNext articleLongtime baker takes over Overland Park shop where she once honed her skills LATEST HEADLINES Longtime baker takes over Overland Park shop where she once honed her skills MO prosecutor says charges expected for Mission Hills attorney involved in fatal crash last year Nobody found after report of ‘suspicious man’ prompts lockdown at SM South Daiso, Japanese home goods store, to debut in 2 Johnson County spots Mystery firm wants to move into Overland Park’s Aspiria, bringing 2,000 employees with it