Updated: Friday, April 18

Investigators say they have determined a fire that severely damaged three townhomes in Mission was intentionally set.

Fire investigators from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and four Johnson County fire departments returned to the Apollo Gardens townhouses on Tuesday afternoon to investigate the cause of the fire.

Apollo Gardens is a private association of more than 80 townhomes near 51st Street and Lamar Avenue, just south of Interstate 35 in Mission.

On Friday afternoon, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Fire Marshal Todd Kerkhoff told the Post they determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The city of Mission has deemed the three townhouses damaged in the fire to be “unfit for human occupancy,” due to damage from the smoke, fire and water.

Kerkhoff said damage is estimated to be between $700,000 and $800,000.

Investigators from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were assisted by three special agents and the chief of the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigation Division, along with local fire investigators from Leawood, Olathe and Shawnee fire departments.

Original story continues below:

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a Monday afternoon fire that heavily damaged two townhouses in Mission.

Firefighters from three local departments were called to 6581 West 49th St. in the Apollo Gardens townhome community at 3:19 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported flames visible from the front and rear of the building.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Overland Park Fire and Shawnee Fire were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Fire Marshal Todd Kerkhoff told the Post that no one was injured.

According to Kerkhoff, firefighters rescued one cat from the building safely.

Two townhouse units were significantly damaged, and a third suffered less severe damage. A total damage estimate was not immediately available.

The heat from the fire melted and warped two plastic privacy fences, including one approximately 40 feet from the building that was on fire. The fire also singed several nearby trees and bushes.

By late Monday afternoon, several Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office Fire Investigation Division members were at the scene to assist Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Mission Police in determining where the fire started and what caused it.

Following the fire, there was also a significant amount of utility work in the neighborhood, with crews from WaterOne working to repair a water main break near 49th Street and Riggs Street.

Kansas Gas Service could also be seen digging in order to disconnect natural gas lines from the building that had caught fire.

Police and fire officials have not said if anything about the fire’s cause may be criminal. Multiple Mission Police officers remained at the scene with fire investigators into Monday evening.

Investigators from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will return to the scene on Tuesday morning to continue looking into the cause and origin of the fire.