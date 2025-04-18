Olathe Police confirm that a woman was found shot at a city park late Thursday night.

Officers were called to Two Trails Park, 1000 N. Ridgeview Rd., at 10:42 p.m. to investigate a reported armed disturbance.

In a news release early Friday afternoon, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said arriving officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition.

“She was transported to a nearby hospital where she is expected to survive,” Moncayo said in the release.

Police established a large search perimeter around the park and into the surrounding neighborhood to the east. Officers could be seen searching the park grounds on foot and with a drone.

No suspects were located during the initial search.

Officers taped off the crime scene in an area around the skate park.

Moncayo said officers later located a 19-year-old man who was arrested, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show Olathe officers arrested Jesus Anaya, an Olathe resident, at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Anaya’s listed home address is about a half mile north of the park where the shooting occurred.

He has now been charged with two felonies: aggravated battery, knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement, and aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

Police have not said if the victim and suspect were known to each other before Thursday night’s shooting.

Anaya is scheduled for arraignment on the charges on Monday and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

District court records show these are not Anaya’s first felony charges in Johnson County. He has several juvenile convictions dating back to 2021 and an adult case from 2024.

Anaya is already on intensive supervision probation for the 2024 case, which included guilty pleas for criminal damage over $1,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle. (Intensive supervision probation is a form of court-ordered supervision that typically entails more restrictions and is usually reserved for those deemed to be at high-risk of committing additional crimes.)

Police say they continue to investigate Thursday night’s shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.