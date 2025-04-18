On top of the already approved slate of annual chip seal work, Overland Park will also use other road resurfacing methods, including mill and overlay and ultrathin bonded asphalt, to preserve and rehabilitate other streets in 2025.

All told, the work planned for this year will cover nearly 90 lane miles of city streets for a total price tag of roughly $30 million. Find the full map here.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to move ahead with this slate of street preservation and rehabilitation work for 2025 using those two methods.

The two separate bids for the work were part of the council’s consent agenda, so the council approved them alongside a series of other committee items that did not get individual discussion.

Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.

How do these resurfacing methods work?

According to McAnany Construction, the city’s contractor for ultrathin bonded asphalt surface, or UBAS, work this year, crews complete the process by “spraying emulsions while laying hot mix asphalt” at the same time.

Meanwhile, for mill and overlay work the top layer of the road is milled off and then a new asphalt mix is laid over the road.

Both methods have garnered more support from some residents who prefer them to the less costly chip sealing method because rocks are less likely to come loose after a road is resurfaced — a frequent complaint about chip seal.

At the same time, UBAS and overlay projects are pricier than chip seal, which city staff said has limited their application in the past.

In addition to being more costly, they also can trigger other secondary improvements to existing streets, like curb replacements.

Still, an expanded sales tax that took effect last year has freed up more money each year for all types of infrastructure work.

Is your street on the list for mill and overlay this year?

In addition to overlaying a stretch of 135th Street between Metcalf and Nall avenues, Overland Park is planning to use the method on neighborhood streets in 2025, as well.

The list includes:

115th Street around Ballentine Street

Neighborhoods northeast of 119th Street and Pflumm Road, including Oak Tree Meadows, Oak Tree Meadows Estates and Scenic Woods

Neighborhoods north of 127th Street and Nieman Road, including Nottingham Estates, Nottingham Forest and Nottingham Place

Neighborhoods south of 127th and Nieman, including Amber Meadows and Windham Hill

Overland Park has budgeted $20.5 million for those projects. Previously, the city had planned to use overlay on a stretch of 143rd Street, but that work was removed from the list to keep costs within the pre-planned budget.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Is your street on the list for UBAS?

Overland Park will use UBAS on 135th between Pflumm and Switzer roads, on Switzer Road from 135th to 127th, on 151st Street from Metcalf to Nall and on Santa Fe Drive from 87th Street to 83rd Street.

Neighborhood streets are also on the list for UBAS in 2025, including:

The BluHawk neighborhood northeast of 167th Street and Antioch Road

Neighborhoods northeast of 159th Street and Mission Road, including Waters Edge and Ironhorse

The city budgeted $9.3 million for UBAS projects.

Next steps:

Overland Park typically works on its preservation and rehabilitation projects in the spring, summer and sometimes into early fall.

Previously, Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo said the city expected to start that work this year in late May or early June — depending on the weather — and wrap it all up sometime in September.

The city disperses notices to neighborhoods getting UBAS and overlay a couple of weeks in advance and then again a few days before work officially begins on residents’ streets.

Keep reading: Overland Park to cut down lanes on stretch of Santa Fe Drive, add room for bikes