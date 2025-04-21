Bruce E. Pond, age 66, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, in Spring Hill, Kansas.

Born on February 3, 1959, in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania, Bruce was the son of Bruce and Evelyn Pond. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and went on to spend much of his life exploring America from behind the wheel of his semi-truck. Whether hauling freight or catching up with loved ones during phone calls that could last for hours, Bruce had a way of making deep connections wherever he went.

Bruce was a devoted family man who treasured time with his children, grandchildren, and

great-grandchildren. A man of firm convictions and a generous spirit, he never hesitated to offer his thoughts – or his helping hands. He was as quick to correct as he was to support, and those who knew him best will remember both his honesty and his heart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gemma Pond.

Bruce is survived by his children: Chris and Leslie, Danny, and Alex and KD; His Stepchildren Nate, Adam and Ray; his grandchildren: Adrian and Kristin, Kaity and Marcus, Kaladin, and Aviendha; and great-grandchildren: Oakley, Tatum, Nelly, and one more lovingly anticipated great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Sandy, Barb, Sue, Sherry, Cindy, Pat, Carol, Billy, Bruce, Chris, and Christine, as well as his cherished extended family Cheryl and David.

In accordance with Bruce’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. Instead, a Celebration of Life is currently being planned. True to Bruce’s nature, the family is taking care to plan an event that reflects his spirit and allows time for all who wish to attend. Invitations will be shared once arrangements are finalized.

Bruce’s presence, humor, and unwavering honesty will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.