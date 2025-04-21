March 10th, 1945 – April 6th, 2025

Cynthia C. Clark, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born in March 1945, she lived a life enriched by the love of her family and friends.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Blanche and James, her brothers James and Charles, her sisters Hope and Sandra, and her devoted husband Wesley. Her memory will be cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Shelley, Salena, Clint, Cassondra, Ashley, Wesley, Sage, Azha, Courtney, Kaydin, Capris, Pedro, Zander, Roy, and Lyle. Along with these, many other extended family members mourn her passing.

She welcomed everyone into her home, she was there for children, she was a mom to all!

Her family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at Gardner Church of the Nazarene in Gardner, Kansas, on June 21st, 2025, at 11 a.m. to honor and remember Cynthia’s legacy.

She will be missed by all of us. Till we meet again!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.