July 4, 1934 — April 17, 2025

Shawnee

Delores “Dee” Doreen (Nicholson) Roosa, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 17, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas. Born on July 4, 1934, in New Brunswick, Canada, Dee graced this world with warmth and kindness for 90 years.

Dee began her career working as a teacher in elementary education, and ended her career working as an executive assistant for International Paper Company.

In her personal life, Dee had a passion for antiquing, genealogy, and reading. Dee was also a member of the Kansas City Bridge Club. Dee and her husband, Jack, shared a love for travel and journeyed through Italy, Ireland, Britain as well as taking winter retreats in Florida.

Dee is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Jack Roosa; daughters, Lynn Friesen and Karen Steen; son, Brad Roosa; granddaughters, Kelsey Doyle and Kaleigh Steen; grandsons, Alec Friesen, Chance Friesen, Hunter Friesen, Thomas Steen, and Jack Roosa. Her legacy lives on through her family, who will continue to cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday April 25, 2025 at The Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Dee will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery following her service.

Dee will be remembered for her unwavering love, generous spirit, and the joy she brought to all who knew her. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.