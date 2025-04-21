June 16, 1947 — April 16, 2025

Prairie Village

Judy Kay Trout, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on April 16, 2025, at the age of 77, due to postoperative cardiac complications at Saint Luke’s Hospital. Born on June 16, 1947, in Yakima, Washington, Judy was a beacon of love, warmth, and joy to all who knew her.

Judy spent her formative years in Kansas City, Kansas before pursuing higher education at Pittsburg State University, where she majored in History. Her passion for learning and love of history was apparent throughout her life.

She dedicated most of her life to her family as a homemaker, creating a nurturing and loving environment. Her professional journey included serving at the Johnson County Library, where she shared her love for books and learning with others.

Judy had a profound love for gardening, transforming her surroundings into beautiful landscapes that reflected her creative spirit. She was an avid reader, a talented interior decorator, and a puzzler who delighted in solving complex challenges. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Judy enjoyed volunteering as a Cub Scouts Den Mother while her children were in school. She found great joy in spoiling her beloved grandchildren whom she was very proud of.

Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Bernice Fain, son Steve Trout, brother Farris Fain, and sister Jo Weathers, Judy’s legacy continues through those she leaves behind. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Trout, and her loving son Dan Trout and daughter-in-law Missy Trout. She was a treasured sister to Margo (Doug) Wood and Jan (Rick) Bruty, Joyce (Curtis) Kivett. Her grandchildren, Alexis Trout, Steven Trout, Jacob Trout, and Rylan Trout, Danielle Trout (daughter-in-law), five great-grandchildren, many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins along with three step-grandchildren and family friend Chris McGuire will continue to carry her memory in their hearts.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Judy’s life on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. A private graveside service will take place at Shawnee Mission Memorial Gardens.

Judy Kay Trout will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness and unwavering dedication to her family and friends. Her legacy will continue to inspire and comfort all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

