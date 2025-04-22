fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Bruce Allen Johnson

Share this story:

May 17, 1962 — April 19, 2025
Merriam

Bruce Allen Jackson, 62, Merriam, Kansas passed away Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 23 at the Moore Prairie Cemetery, Sedan, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Danielle Auchard
Next article
Catherine B. Litzenberger

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO