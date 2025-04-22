Bruce Allen Johnson

May 17, 1962 — April 19, 2025

Merriam

Bruce Allen Jackson, 62, Merriam, Kansas passed away Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 23 at the Moore Prairie Cemetery, Sedan, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.