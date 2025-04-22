March 22, 1929 — April 18, 2025

Shawnee

Ollie “Gene” Embry, 96, of Shawnee, passed away April 18, 2025. Visitation will be from 1-2pm on Thursday, April 24, followed by services at 2pm, all at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Gene was born on March 22, 1929 in Harrisburg, Arkansas, to Doctor Hunter and Bertha Mae (Eastin) Embry. He married Louise (Batson) in 1961, and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together before her passing in 2019. Gene retired from Research Medical Center as a plant operations engineer, and was a member of Local #6 Union, Operating Engineers. He was a member of Edwardsville Christian Church for many years.

Gene loved antiquing, old Westerns, visiting the casino, and Mexican food. He was a hardworking, self-taught “fixer” and a collector of clocks. He and Louise traveled extensively throughout their marriage, something that he always enjoyed. Gene’s pride and joy in life were his grandkids and great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; his daughter, Tammy Smith; a grandson, Justin; a sister, Mary Hunt; four brothers: D. H. Embry, Bill Embry, Bob Embry, and Felix Embry. He is survived by his grandchildren: Adam Smith, Carlyn Hannan, and Cody Smith; great grandchildren: Quinn, Kinley, Roman, Rhaegar, and Athena; a brother, Howard Embry; and many nieces and nephews, good friends and neighbors.

Gene was always happy and was a friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation

Thursday, April 24, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.