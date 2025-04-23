Betty (Sis) Dunne Nelson

August 5, 1929 — March 30, 2025

Lenexa

Betty Marie (Sis) Dunne Nelson died March 30, 2025, at age 95. Betty will best be remembered for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Betty was born in Wichita, KS on August 5, 1929 to Darcy Edgar Dunne Jr. and Betty Testard Dunne. Betty was the second of four children, and enjoyed a strong family bond with her siblings all her life.

Betty graduated from the University of Kansas, receiving a BA in History. Betty, fondly known as Sis, was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority where she made great lifetime friends. After college, Betty moved to Kansas City, where she met her future husband, Gene Nelson. Gene and Betty lived in Kansas City, MO in their early years and moved to Fairway, KS in 1966, where they remained for 50 years. Betty was a loving and devoted mother to their four children, Sally, Richard, Betsy and Robert. Betty was always optimistic, caring and practical, offering wise counsel when needed.

Betty was active in her Pi Phi alumni group, serving in multiple capacities throughout the years. Betty also volunteered many years with the SMSD Head Start program, helping in the classroom with 3 & 4-year-olds. She loved small children. Betty was an avid reader, and could often be found in her favorite chair enjoying her latest read. She passed on her love of reading to her children and grandchildren.

Betty was preceded was in death by her husband of 67 years to Gene Richard Nelson. She is survived by her children, Sally Davenport of Coronado, CA and her husband David Davenport, Richard Gene Nelson of Katy, TX and his wife Marife Nelson, Elizabeth (Betsy) Beck and her husband, James Beck of Shawnee, KS and Robert Dunne Nelson of Kansas City, MO. “Grandmother” leaves behind seven grandchildren: Kate, Charlie and Scott Davenport; Sarah Williford and Jeffrey Nelson; Anna and Ryan Beck; and two great-grandchildren: Adam and Ian Williford.

Memorial Service

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Starts at 11:30 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

