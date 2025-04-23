Doris Klinock

August 31, 1927 — April 19, 2025

Lenexa

Doris A. Klinock (97) passed away at Lakeview Village on April 19th, 2025. Doris was born on August 31st, 1927 in Crawford County, KS to Stella (Broughton) and Harry Smith. She grew up running barefoot around her family farm. Upon graduating from high school she moved up to Kansas City where she met her husband, Joseph I. Klinock. Doris always provided for her family from hosting large Sunday dinners to being a working mother. She was fiercely independent around her home but cultivated a close relationship with her husband and sons. Doris faced many hardships throughout her life but always embraced each new phase of life.

Doris was predeceased in death by her husband, Joseph I. Klinock and her son, Michael H. Klinock.

Doris is survived by her son, Donald, daughter in law, Donna (Mike), granddaughters Molly Hermreck (Andrew), Allison Miller (Jake), and great-grandchildren Evelyn, Lucy, Owen, June, and Ellis.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Lakeview Village for their amazing care in her over 20 years as a resident. As well as the compassionate care provided at the end of her life by Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

Doris will be remembered in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lakeview Village Foundation in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.