Explore Your JCPRD: Fine & Performing Arts Department receives governor’s awards

JCPRD’s Fine & Performing Arts Department recently received two 2025 Governor’s Arts Awards, which were selected by The Kansas Arts Commission.

Theatre in the Park was named Arts Organization of the Year, while Performing Arts Coordinator Lacey Connell was named Emerging Arts Leader of the Year. Both awards were presented during a ceremony on March 13 at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. This was the first time these awards have been presented since 2011.

“There are not a lot of awards in the community theatre world, and I am so thrilled to see TIP recognized,” said Superintendent of Culture Susan Mong. “Lacey is so deserving, and this is wonderful recognition for her work as well!”

The Arts Organization of the Year Award recognizes an agency for exemplary work in the arts, whether through significant artistic achievement or substantial contributions to the growth and vitality of the arts.

Celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2024, TIP has been a cornerstone of Kansas City’s cultural scene and stands as one of the largest and most respected outdoor community theaters in the U.S. It draws over 35,000 patrons annually, and has earned numerous accolades, including being recognized as “Best in Business” by “Ingram’s Magazine.” TIP’S commitment to artistic excellence, accessibility, and community involvement have all contributed to its success.

TIP expanded its reach in 2017 with the opening of The Blackbox Theatre at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, allowing for year-round performances. This indoor venue has diversified programming, and allowed it to offer intimate shows ranging from family-friendly to adult-centered productions.

A remarkable aspect of TIP’s geographic reach is that it served patrons from 401 unique zip codes in 2023, up from 340 in 2021, demonstrating its increasing accessibility. Engaging 40 of Johnson County’s 48 zip codes, TIP has become a significant cultural asset. Local patrons travel an average of just 11 miles, emphasizing its regional importance. Interestingly, TIP has also had patrons from 29 states, including a notable number from Texas, Iowa, and Florida, as well as some international attendees.

TIP’s commitment to excellence is evident not only in its impressive attendance but also in its ability to nurture artistic talent and deliver world-class performances. Numerous TIP alumni have gone on to success on Broadway, national tours, and in regional theater, further elevating TIP’s prestige. Its influence within the regional arts community is undeniable, as it continues to inspire future generations of artists and theatergoers.

It also plays a vital role in the region’s arts ecosystem by offering a platform for hundreds of performers, musicians, technicians, and creatives each season. Its ability to draw large numbers of talented individuals from the local community is a testament to its dedication to fostering homegrown talent. The theatre also serves as a training ground for young artists, with many performers returning year after year and even across generations, cementing the theatre’s role in creating long-lasting familial and community traditions.

TIP’s educational outreach programs, such as past initiatives like the All High School Production and current offerings like the Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative and performing arts summer camps, provide young artists with hands-on experience, many of whom go on to pursue professional careers in theater. Through its dedication to emerging talent and diverse voices, TIP ensures that Kansas City’s cultural landscape remains vibrant and inclusive.

TIP’s continued relevance is also reflected in its community engagement and partnerships. From collaborations with local schools, to its efforts to make the arts more accessible to underrepresented communities, TIP is an active and influential participant in shaping Kansas City’s cultural fabric.

The Emerging Arts Leader of the Year Award celebrates outstanding contributions to arts and culture in Kansas.

Hired in April 2023, Lacey Connell has made an extraordinary impact on performing arts programming at JCPRD. In a short time, she has transformed the department’s offerings, expanded programs, fostered inclusivity, and supported local teaching artists. Under her leadership, performing arts programming grew exponentially, serving more than 1,300 participants in 2024, an incredible leap from previous years.

Connell expanded performing arts programming to four buildings, including four spaces within a single building, significantly increasing access and variety. Her efforts introduced new programs that cater to a broad range of ages and skill levels, from preschool dance, music, and theatre to acting classes for youth, adults, and everyone in between. Additionally, she initiated themed workshops focusing on specific areas of performance talent, such as specialized dance, music, and acting. Her theatre academy offerings have grown significantly and include interdisciplinary camps that combine performing arts and tech camps, providing participants a holistic creative experience.

Through Connell’s leadership, program revenue increased by an impressive 70%, demonstrating her ability to not only build engaging programs but also operate them efficiently and sustainably.

With a focus on inclusivity and values, she has created programs that champion process and people over product. This approach ensures that participants focus on growth, empathy, and teamwork, rather than just the final performance. Lacey’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in her programs, which welcome individuals of all abilities and create opportunities for everyone to participate and thrive.

Her ability to manage, grow, and innovate performing arts programming in a short period has been extraordinary. Her work has resulted in both significant growth in participant engagement and an enriched arts community.